Derek Kendra Brown, 31, of Camden died about 4 a.m. Wednesday in a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 79 north of Camden.
Arkansas State Police said that Brown was driving a 1993 model GMC south on the highway near Stribling Equipment. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway into the southbound ditch. It traveled in the ditch about 291 feet and struck a driveway culvert.
After striking the culvert, the vehicle overturned in the ditch.
Brown died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Senior Cpl. Billy L. Walker investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.