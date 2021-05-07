A collision on U.S. 79 in Bearden at 8:47 a.m. Friday killed one driver and injured another.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, John Hall, 61, of Fordyce, driving a 2010 model Ford, was eastbound at the Arkansas 203 crossover.
Hall’s vehicle was struck in the front by a 2006 model Peterbilt tractor-trailer southbound on U.S. 79. The truck was driven by Brad Boney, 47, of Fordyce.
Hall died at the scene. Boney was taken to the Dallas County Medical Center in Fordyce.
The weather was clear. The road was dry but there was gravel on it, the report noted.
Trooper Justin W. Starnes investigated the wreck.
Ouachita Regional Medical Center issued a statement about the death of Hall.
“Today, at Ouachita County Medical Center, we grieve the sudden and devastating loss of John Hall, EMT-P. John lived his life serving others. His loyalty to OCMC and this community was exemplary. We are grateful for the many years of service John gave as a paramedic. He will certainly be missed – already is. He was truly an outstanding paramedic and a very good man. Our condolences are extended to his family. Thank you for sharing him with us. We are thankful to have worked alongside him. He will live on in our hearts and memories.”