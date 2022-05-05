South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, May 3, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Tattu The Brand LLC, Richard Wheeler, 1013 West St., Magnolia filed 4/26/22.
Ouachita
Shining Stars Childcare, LLC, Shavondra Williams, 908 Sharp Ave. No. 4, Camden filed 4/25/22.
SRT Fishing Guide Service, LLC, Stephen Tyson Jr., 1131 Gorden St., Camden filed 4/25/22.
A Cup Of Joe LLC, Jennifer D. Page, 3024 Missouri Road, Camden filed 4/25/22.
M&HR Transport LLC, Malik Ross, 539 Maple St., Camden filed 4/25/22.
Union
End Game Podcast LLC, Fabian Johnson, 210 Tanglewood, El Dorado filed 4/26/22.
LLChee LLC, Jaylen Robinson, 5977 Calion Highway, El Dorado filed 4/26/22.
Fielder Investment of Louann LLC, Phillip A. Stone, 315 E Main St., El Dorado filed 4/28/22.