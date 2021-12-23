South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 21, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:
Columbia
Three Thrones Inc., Brittany Fuggins, 620 Smith, Magnolia filed 12/13/21.
Magnolia Market & Deli Inc, Zaid Almahameed, 2322 Vine, Magnolia filed 12/15/21.
County Line Express Inc., Zaid Almahameed, 203 N. Elm St., Emerson filed 12/15/21.
CLMS Industries LLC, 118 E. Calhoun, Magnolia filed 12/17/21.
Ouachita
Hearts Of Gold Home Health Care, LLC, Fred Green, 2736 Osage Ave., Camden filed 12/13/21.
Country Paws & Sweets, LLC, Brittney Hooker, 1147 Ouachita 47, Camden filed 12/13/21.
Josh & Roger Auto Sales, LLC, Josh Bounds, 3730 Hwy 376S, Camden filed 12/15/21.
Senior Hauling LLC, Antonio A. Robinson Sr., 225 Agee Ave. SW, Camden filed 12/16/21.
Union
Amron Investments LLC, Angelica Wurth, 711 Champagnolle, El Dorado filed 12/13/21.
Boomtown Lawn Care LLC, James Christopher Johnson, 136 Lynn Drive, El Dorado filed 12/13/21.
Julia M. Hall, MD, PLLC, Julia M. Hall, MD, 194 Wanda Gail, El Dorado filed 12/14/21.
Crossroads Health, PLLC, Jamie Carey Cisneros, MD, 816 Towne Oaks Lane, El Dorado filed 12/14/21.
Former Loutre Shareholders, LLC, Jeff Nolan, 202 W. 19th St., El Dorado filed 12/14/21.
Ford's Enterprise, LLC, Nadia M. Ford, 1600 E. Short Hillsboro St, B9C, El Dorado filed 12/14/21.
Jab & Will Enterprise LLC, Meshelle Smith, 1531 D St., Strong filed 12/15/21.
Sheppard, Jones & Associates, PLLC, Gary Burbank, 315 E. Oak, El Dorado filed 12/17/21.