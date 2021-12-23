Incorporations

Four Columbia County incorporations have been filed with the Arkansas Secretary of State since our last report.

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 21, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:

Columbia

Three Thrones Inc., Brittany Fuggins, 620 Smith, Magnolia filed 12/13/21.

Magnolia Market & Deli Inc, Zaid Almahameed, 2322 Vine, Magnolia filed 12/15/21.

County Line Express Inc., Zaid Almahameed, 203 N. Elm St., Emerson filed 12/15/21.

CLMS Industries LLC, 118 E. Calhoun, Magnolia filed 12/17/21.

Ouachita

Hearts Of Gold Home Health Care, LLC, Fred Green, 2736 Osage Ave., Camden filed 12/13/21.

Country Paws & Sweets, LLC, Brittney Hooker, 1147 Ouachita 47, Camden filed 12/13/21.

Josh & Roger Auto Sales, LLC, Josh Bounds, 3730 Hwy 376S, Camden filed 12/15/21.

Senior Hauling LLC, Antonio A. Robinson Sr., 225 Agee Ave. SW, Camden filed 12/16/21.

Union

Amron Investments LLC, Angelica Wurth, 711 Champagnolle, El Dorado filed 12/13/21.

Boomtown Lawn Care LLC, James Christopher Johnson, 136 Lynn Drive, El Dorado filed 12/13/21.

Julia M. Hall, MD, PLLC, Julia M. Hall, MD, 194 Wanda Gail, El Dorado filed 12/14/21.

Crossroads Health, PLLC, Jamie Carey Cisneros, MD, 816 Towne Oaks Lane, El Dorado filed 12/14/21.

Former Loutre Shareholders, LLC, Jeff Nolan, 202 W. 19th St., El Dorado filed 12/14/21.

Ford's Enterprise, LLC, Nadia M. Ford, 1600 E. Short Hillsboro St, B9C, El Dorado filed 12/14/21.

Jab & Will Enterprise LLC, Meshelle Smith, 1531 D St., Strong filed 12/15/21.

Sheppard, Jones & Associates, PLLC, Gary Burbank, 315 E. Oak, El Dorado filed 12/17/21.

