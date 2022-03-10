incorporsations

Two Columbia County businesses have been incorporated since our last report, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, March 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

COLUMBIA

RPM Auto & Oilfield Services LLC, Robert P. Miller II, 2775 W. Columbia Road 62, Waldo filed 2/28/22.

Brighter Day Tabernacle Church Of God In Christ, Oliver Thomas Sr., 108 Locust St., Waldo filed 3/1/22.

OUACHITA

B&G Ventures LLC, Brandon Everett, 535 Ouachita 78, Camden filed 3/1/22.

UNION

J's Remodeling, LLC, Jesus Gonzalez, 553 Cooper Drive, El Dorado filed 3/1/22.

OSBL LLC, Pamela G. Sellers, 230 W 2nd St., Junction City filed 3/1/22.

Ziggi's El Dorado LLC, Harvinder S. Dod, 1921 W. Cedar St., El Dorado filed 3/1/22.

