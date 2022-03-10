South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, March 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
COLUMBIA
RPM Auto & Oilfield Services LLC, Robert P. Miller II, 2775 W. Columbia Road 62, Waldo filed 2/28/22.
Brighter Day Tabernacle Church Of God In Christ, Oliver Thomas Sr., 108 Locust St., Waldo filed 3/1/22.
OUACHITA
B&G Ventures LLC, Brandon Everett, 535 Ouachita 78, Camden filed 3/1/22.
UNION
J's Remodeling, LLC, Jesus Gonzalez, 553 Cooper Drive, El Dorado filed 3/1/22.
OSBL LLC, Pamela G. Sellers, 230 W 2nd St., Junction City filed 3/1/22.
Ziggi's El Dorado LLC, Harvinder S. Dod, 1921 W. Cedar St., El Dorado filed 3/1/22.