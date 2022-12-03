Lockheed Martin Corp. in Camden will help fulfill a new contract with the U.S. Army for more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.
The company was awarded this week a $430,930,711 fixed-price incentive contract for full-rate production of HIMARS and support services to satisfy urgent needs of the Army and various foreign military sales partners.
Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.
The HIMARS chassis and launcher, along with Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets and associated equipment, are produced in Camden.
Work will also be performed in Brownsboro, AL; Boca Raton, Clearwater and Palm Bay, FL; Whippany, NJ; Archbald and York, PA; and Dallas and Grand Prairie, TX, with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2025.
Fiscal 2023 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $209,348,720 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.