A Silver Alert has been issued for Mariana Lee Laney, 75, who lives southwest of Camden.
The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert on Monday for Laney, who has been missing since 6 p.m. Sunday from her residence at 3095 U.S. 79 south of Camden.
She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown, medium length hair and green eyes. She has a light complexion.
People with information of Laney’s whereabouts may call Capt. T.S. Robertson, 870-231-5300.
Laney may be traveling in a 2014 model, blue colored Honda CR-V with Arkansas license plate 398WPW.
The “Silver Alert” is an emergency system which law enforcement uses to disseminate statewide alerts for missing seniors and/or other adults with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders.
Time is of the essence when individuals with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders wander off or become lost. The Silver Alert Program was developed to provide vital information to authorities to assist in the search and safe recovery of these individuals, and quickly reunite them with their loved ones and/or caregivers.