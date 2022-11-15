Lockheed Martin Corp.’s Camden facility will be the lead facility in a $37,749,997 contract modification for recapitalization of the Multiple Launch Rocket System into the M270A2 configuration.
Work will also be performed in New Boston and Grand Prairie, TX with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2026. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $37,749,997 were obligated at the time of the award.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.