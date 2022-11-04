Eddie Paul Foise III, 49, of Camden died as the result of a motorcycle accident about 10 a.m. Thursday.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Foise was driving a 2018 model Harley-Davidson east on U.S. 278 near Arkansas 376, west of Camden. He failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and struck a road sign and then a small tree. The motorcycle came to rest in the roadside ditch.
Foise died at the scene. His body was released to Proctor Funeral Home.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Justin Harper investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.