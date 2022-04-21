South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, April 19, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Harold Rushing, 117 Broadway, McNeil; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 14.
Ouachita
Jeremy Manning, 538 Ouachita Road 144, Louann; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 12.
David Lamar Franklin, P.O. Box 612, Bearden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 19.
Union
Ruby Jean Jackson, 270 Davis Loop, Junction City; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 13.
Scott Seymore, 617 E. 4th, Apt. 2, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 13.