Bankruptcy

One Columbia County bankruptcy case has been filed since our last report.

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, April 19, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Columbia

Harold Rushing, 117 Broadway, McNeil; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 14.

Ouachita

Jeremy Manning, 538 Ouachita Road 144, Louann; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 12.

David Lamar Franklin, P.O. Box 612, Bearden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 19.

Union

Ruby Jean Jackson, 270 Davis Loop, Junction City; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed April 13.

Scott Seymore, 617 E. 4th, Apt. 2, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed April 13.

