Koppers Holdings Inc. is acquiring substantially all the assets of railroad crosstie manufacturer Gross & Janes Co., which has a crosstie mill in Camden.
Pittsburgh, PA-based Koppers made the announcement on Monday. The deal to buy privately-held Gross & Janes is for an undisclosed sum and is expected to close within 30 days.
Gross & Janes, headquartered in Kirkwood, MO, is the largest independent supplier of untreated railroad crossties in North America. In addition to Camden, it also has a mill in Williamsville, MO.
Koppers Chief Operating Officer Jim Sullivan said, "The Gross & Janes name has been well respected in the industry for a long time, so I am extremely pleased to have them on our team. In addition to the increased access to crossties, their fixed assets will enable us to rethink our logistics footprint and potentially displace near-term capital requirements at some of our existing facilities while also driving other meaningful tangible synergies to our bottom line."
Commenting on the transaction, President and Chief Executive Officer Leroy Ball said, "We are happy to add the Gross & Janes team to the Koppers family, which I believe will immediately benefit our customers and shareholders. The last few years have taught us the value of a strong uninterrupted supply network, and this acquisition only enhances the value of our integrated supply model by providing additional access to untreated crossties to feed our treating facilities. From hardwood procurement, to preservative production, to treating the final product and disposing of it responsibly at its end of life, Koppers is proud to be the only crosstie supplier to offer a carbon positive circular solution for our products at scale."
According to its website, Gross & Janes has been providing railroad crossties, switch ties and bridge timbers since 1920. Headquartered in St. Louis, Gross & Janes has grown from a single production facility to become an international business whose crossties can be found in thousands of miles of tracks throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States.
It procures crossties from a wide regional footprint that includes Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Illinois. It also operates value-added "green" crosstie processing and loading facilities in Missouri, Arkansas and Texas. Processing plants provide precision double-end trim, grade inspection, incising, end plate and German stack method for proper air seasoning.
Crosstie and switch tie shipments are sent to third party plants, as determined by customers, for final Creosote treatment. These destinations include Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Colorado, Oregon, Alabama and Canada.
Gross & Janes purchases crossties and switch ties from more than 125 independently owned and operated sawmills across a wide area.
Jeff Peterson is tie buyer and plant manager for the Camden mill, located at 2292 Old Smackover Road.