A motorcycle operator was killed about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 79B in Camden.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Kenneth S. McIntyre, 58, was driving a 2007 model Suzuki VL800 south on the highway.
The driver of a 2018 model Kia Sorento, who was northbound, attempted to make a left turn onto the U.S. 79 access road. The car failed to yield the right-of-way to McIntyre’s motorcycle.
McIntyre was unable to avoid the collision and struck the right front of the Kia.
The motorcycle came to rest in the highway’s turn lane. The Kia stopped on the access road.
McIntyre died at the scene. His body was released to Proctor Funeral Home.
The Kia’s driver was not injured and per State Police policy, was not named in the wreck report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Senior Cpl. Billy L. Walker investigated the wreck.
