The Great Camden Outside Fun Day, a one-day event, is Saturday.
Activities are planned for all age groups.
Rumble on the River $10,000 Team Bass Tournament
Sponsored by the city of Camden & Arkansas Bass Team Trail
The day will kick off at 6 a.m. with the Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament at the Camden River Walk along the Ouachita River. Boats may launch from the River Walk Park boat ramp or the boat ramp in Sandy Beach Park, Sandy Beach Drive, before motoring over to the River Walk for take-off. A drive-thru weigh-in will be held at 3 p.m. at the Camden News parking lot located at the corner of Washington Street and Madison Avenue.
Anglers will compete for more than $10,000 in prize money. A cash prize of $5,000 is guaranteed for the first-place team. Cash and other prizes will also be awarded to second- through 10th-place winners. Registration is underway.
The entry fee is $125 per boat. Teams are limited to two people per boat.
2 Person Scramble Benefit Golf Tournament
Sponsored by Victory Christian School
Highland Golf Course will host the tournament starting at 8 a.m. The tournament is limited to 18 teams. Entry fee is $50 per person ($100 per team) which includes green fees, cart and door prizes. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 teams. There will be special prizes for those who enter the closest to the pin and longest drive. For registration or additional information call or text Larry Young 870-818-7501.
2nd Annual Tale of the Nines: Disc Golf Tournament
Sponsored by Tree Love Disc Golf
2nd Annual Tale of Nines is an Arkansas PDGA singles golf tournament, and is set from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Carnes Park. There will be two rounds of sanctioned fun. Disc golf is new to Camden, with a new and challenging course constructed in Carnes Park. The entry fee is $60 for pro divisions and $40 for amateur divisions. Participants are required to sign up in advance. CLICK HERE to register.
Camden Coed Cash Bash Softball Tournament
Play will start at 5 p.m. and play through the night to beat the August heat. Entry fee is $200, with $100 from every team going into the cash pot. The winner takes the pot.
- $20 pay at the plate for umpire from both teams. Winning team gets money back.
- $10 courtesy bands or $50 team bands. (Bands get unlimited runners, home runs and a courtesy foul and are effective the whole tournament)
- Guys hit any pro M or classic M, girls can hit any pro or classic m or a classic W.
- 50 min time limit.
To register or for more information contact Coleton Mosley at 870-675-7680.
Lemonade Day Camden
Sponsored by The Camden Downtown Network and Generations Banks.
Eleven students entering grades 6 – 8 will be operating their own lemonade stands throughout the community. These students have attending classes to learn about goal setting and budgeting to learn how they can be entrepenuers. Everyone is encouraged to stop by and grab some lemonade to help quench your thirst from the summer heat. Be watching for Facebook post of the lemonade trail map to find the locations.