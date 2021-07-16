South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 13, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
COLUMBIA
Clara Nadine Booth, 1402 N. Washington Street, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 13.
OUACHITA
LueRecy Jones, A/K/A Recy Jones, 2331 Fearing Ave., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 8.
UNION
Mary Susan Jarrell, 1380 E 10th St., Smackover; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed July 2.
Austin Terrel Fairris, 2701 Pigeon Hill Road, Strong; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 13.