Robert Wade Jester, who is not a habitual offender, is getting a second chance to better himself instead of going to prison.
His sentence to attend Freedom Challenge, a 12-month program in Bastrop, LA, which will help him get help for his drug program was handed down by Circuit Court Judge David Talley on December 16 in criminal court.
“Jester is 50 years old and has not been in trouble for 48 of those years,” Jester’s lawyer, James Pratt of Camden said. “Each of the problems and crimes happened when he was heavily involved with illegal drugs. Mr. Jester is well aware of the price he is paying for the way he has behaved. If he fails, he will face sentencing in each of these felonies he has plead guilty to.”
His mother, Victoria Huggins, District Court Clerk in Ouachita County, is responsible for taking him to the facility and will be responsible for making sure he is at future court appearances.
Should he not be rehabilitated, Jester faces charges on threatening Jessica Taylor with murder at her address of 4761 U.S. 371 in Waldo. His other crimes include residential burglary, criminal mischief-of destroying a storge building at 310 Arkansas 355 and of DWI on July 11, 2021.
On July 11, 2021, while Jester was substantially impaired, he chased his brother with a baseball bat and swung the bat in his direction.
Pratt said the opportunity for Jester to get clean and rehabilitated would come along with a big bonus for him.
“Should he complete the 12-month program, he will not be faced with incarceration,” Pratt said.