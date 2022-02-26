NATO nations are committing South Arkansas-made military hardware to Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday night that 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles, with other arms, will be shipped to Ukraine “as soon as possible,” according to a spokesman.
The Netherlands said 200 of its Stinger missiles are on the way to Ukraine.
Press reports said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed Germany’s decision with a message on Twitter.
"Germany has just announced the provision of anti-tank grenade launchers and Stinger missiles to Ukraine. Keep it up, Chancellor Olaf Scholz!"
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Solid Rocket Motor Center of Excellence in Camden has delivered thousands of Stinger missile system to the U.S. military and foreign customers. Delivery of the 5,000th solid rocket flight motor was celebrated in October 2020.
Aerojet Rocketdyne provides both solid rocket motors that power the Stinger missile: the small launch motor that sends the missile a safe distance from the operator, and the main flight motor that propels the missile to intercept its target.
Over 30 years, Aerojet Rocketdyne has delivered more than 60,000 motor sets to support the Stinger missile system.
The “fire-and-forget” Raytheon Missiles & Defense Stinger missile, a rapidly deployable self-contained air defense system, employs a passive infrared seeker to home in on its airborne target. Combat proven in multiple conflicts, the weapon system is credited with more than 270 intercepts.
U.S. ground troops and many other countries have deployed the Stinger missile from a number of platforms: the shoulder-launched Man-Portable Air Defense System (MANPADS), the Avenger (HMMWV), the AH-64E Apache helicopter, and Special Operations Black Hawks (MH-60).