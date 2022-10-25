Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense a $476,814,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System.
GMLR rockets are built at the company’s facility in Camden.
Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of August 15, 2025.
The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL, is the contracting activity.