South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 30, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Crawfish Haven Express LLC, Haven Dean Hayes, 376 S. Jefferson, Magnolia filed 11/22/21.
Ouachita
J.L. Cropper, LLC, Jennifer Lynde Cropper, 4391 Hwy 7 S, Camden filed 11/22/21.
Union
Parkway Reed LLC, Kanavis Reed, 302 S. Parkway Drive, El Dorado filed 11/24/21.
Conecuh Timber Holdings, LLC, Claiborne P. Deming, 200 North Jefferson Avenue, Suite 610, El Dorado filed 11/24/21.