Jory John Worthen entered guilty pleas Monday for the murders of his girlfriend and her child in Camden in 2019.
Worthen, 26, was sentenced to two life terms without possibility of parole.
The guilty pleas came after Worthen was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Burbank, CA last October 5. Worthen had been on the run since the June 25, 2019 stabbing deaths of Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her son, Braydon Ponder, age 4, in her home at 1338 Ronald Drive in Camden.
Worthen also lived at the house.
The bodies were discovered by Camden Police two days after Cannon and her son were killed, and after Cannon’s family had filed a missing person report.
Lawmen entered the locked residence and found the bodies. The child had been beaten and stabbed in his bed. Cannon was beaten.
A note apparently written by Worthen was found at the scene. The note said that Cannon was trying to kick him out of the house because of his involvement with another woman.
“I lost it and just finished it with instant regret. I have to die and be with them. I cant stay here my dad can have all of my things if he wants. I should got help a long time ago. If I cant have them and be with them nobody can. I wish I could go back,” the letter said.
Authorities found Worthen’s pick-up truck at the Cannon residence, but the victim’s white 2007 Honda Accord was missing. The vehicle was found July 22, 2019, in the parking lot of a Burger King restaurant in Seattle.
More than a year of investigation led to a Burbank hotel where Worthen was taken into custody last October 5 after a brief foot pursuit.
Worthen has been held at the Ouachita County Jail since that time.