NBC10 Boston has hired Camden native Tevin Wooten as its weekday meteorologist.
Kirsten Wolff, vice president of news for NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN, said, “Tevin’s talent for storytelling resonates beyond the forecast. I am thrilled to welcome Tevin into the NBC10 Boston family.”
Wooten, a certified broadcast meteorologist, will join the weekday weather team led by Chief Meteorologist Matt Noyes. He will be seen on-air weekdays at 4 and 7 p.m. beginning Wednesday.
In addition to his daily forecasting responsibilities, Wooten will also be seen in the NBC10 Boston Weather Warrior -- the weather center on wheels – and the one-of-a-kind doppler radar truck, the Storm Ranger, where he will be able to give live views and exclusive real-time updates during extreme weather.
Wooten has been an on-camera meteorologist for The Weather Channel television network in Atlanta since 2018.
He holds a broadcast journalism degree from the University of Arkansas and a meteorology degree from Florida State University.