The Government of Morocco wants to buy more than a half-billion dollars of military hardware – most of it produced by Lockheed Martin in Camden.
The U.S. State Department said Tuesday that it has approved the possible sale to Morocco of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $524.2 million.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale.
The Government of Morocco has requested to buy 18 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers; 40 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS); 36 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) Unitary; 36 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead; 9 M1152A1 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV); and 18 International Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems (IFATDS).
Also included are 40 M28A2 Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket Pods (LCRRPR); radios with similar “SINCGARS” capability; 35 Vehicular Dual Long-Range Radio Systems w/GPS; 24 Single Radio, Long Range Vehicular System w/GPS; 18 M1084A2 cargo truck, Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) Resupply Vehicles (RSV); 3 M1089A2 wrecker trucks, FMTV, RSV; 18 M1095 5-ton trailer, FMTV; 23 Simple Key Loader (SKL), AN/PYQ-10; 50 Defense Advanced Global Positioning System Receivers (DAGR); camouflage screen and support systems; support equipment; communications equipment; spare and repair parts; test sets; laptop computers; training and training equipment; publications; systems integration support; technical data; Stockpile Reliability, Quality Assurance and Technical Assistance teams; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.
The State Department said the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO Ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa.
The proposed sale will improve Morocco’s capability to meet current and future threats and will contribute to Morocco’s ability to detect threats and control its borders, contributing to the maintenance of regional stability and security. It will also enhance the interoperability of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), which routinely exercises with U.S. forces, focusing on countering terrorism and Violent Extremist Organizations (VEOs) in the Maghreb and Sahel region. Morocco will have no difficulty absorbing these articles into its armed forces.
The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region.
The principal contractors will be Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control in Camden; L3 Harris Communications, Inc., Rochester, NY; Raytheon, Waltham, MA; COBHAM Aerospace Connectivity, Buckinghamshire, UK; Oshkosh Defense, LLC, Oshkosh, WI; AAR Corporation AAR Manufacturing, Inc., Cadillac, MI; and AM General LLC, South Bend, IN.
There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.
Implementation of the proposed sale will require the assignment of U.S. Government and U.S. contractor representatives in country: one contractor field service representative (HIMARS) for a period of two years; two U.S. Government personnel; and seven U.S. contractor representatives (13M HIMARS Crewmember Training) for a period of five months; one contractor field service representative (IFATDS) for a period of one year; one contractor field service representative (FMTV) for a period of one year; and one contractor field service representative (HMMWV) for a period of one year.
There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.
This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreements, if and when concluded.