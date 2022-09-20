Parker Cox, 40, of Stephens, a Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office deputy, died about 11:21 a.m. Saturday in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. 79 and Old Wire Road in Camden.
The fatality report was released Tuesday by Arkansas State Police.
According to the preliminary report, Cox was driving a 2004 model Ford north on the highway while a 1997 Chevrolet was southbound on U.S. 79. The Chevrolet made a left-hand turn onto Old Wire Road. Cox swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision but struck the front bumper of the Chevrolet. The Cox vehicle slid and overturned. Cox was ejected and died at the scene.
The occupants of the Chevrolet were not injured and were not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Officer Jamario A. Bush investigated the wreck for the Camden Police Department.
Cox began working for the Sheriff’s Office in 2016 as a jailor. He later became a school resource officer and a patrol deputy. He was also a former Stephens police officer.
Cox is survived by his wife Marie and four children.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Acts Christian School Auditorium, which is at the former Stephens High School.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.