Brookshire Grocery Co. is completing the conversion of its Brookshire’s Food Store, located at 1345 Hwy. 4 Spur Southwest in Camden, to a Super 1 Foods store later this month.
The current Brookshire’s store is closed until Wednesday and will reopen as Super 1 Foods.
Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Co. and the City of Camden will gather for an official ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the new Super 1 Foods store. The community is invited to attend the event and take photos with the company’s 13-foot tall motorized “Big Grocery Cart.”