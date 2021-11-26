South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 23, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Faith & Family Medical Providers PLLC, Tyler Neal, 363 Hwy 371S, Magnolia filed 11/15/21.
Escape Magnolia, LLC, Cheri Walker, 50 Highway 79 N, Magnolia filed 11/18/21.
J & T Mulching LLC, James Dolph Skinner, 114 Columbia Road 206W, Magnolia filed 11/19/21.
Ouachita
Zel & Sky Homestyle Boutique, LLC, Semeka M. Bush, 671 Texas St., Camden filed 11/15/21.
Union
All Pro Rentals & Investment, LLC, Tracy Roden, 174 Roden Town Road, El Dorado filed 11/16/21.
McDuffie South AR Rentals LLC, Datra McDuffie, 1380 Parkers Chapel, El Dorado filed 11/17/21.
Madijack Properties, LLC, Madison Jackson, 382 Whitters Notch, El Dorado filed 11/18/21.
Dreamz & Richez LLC, Sharon M. Hayden, 1600 E. Short Hillsboro St., El Dorado filed 11/19/21