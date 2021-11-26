Arkansas

Three Columbia County incorporations have been reported by the Arkansas Secretary of State since our last report.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 23, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Columbia

Faith & Family Medical Providers PLLC, Tyler Neal, 363 Hwy 371S, Magnolia filed 11/15/21.

Escape Magnolia, LLC, Cheri Walker, 50 Highway 79 N, Magnolia filed 11/18/21.

J & T Mulching LLC, James Dolph Skinner, 114 Columbia Road 206W, Magnolia filed 11/19/21.

Ouachita

Zel & Sky Homestyle Boutique, LLC, Semeka M. Bush, 671 Texas St., Camden filed 11/15/21.

Union

All Pro Rentals & Investment, LLC, Tracy Roden, 174 Roden Town Road, El Dorado filed 11/16/21.

McDuffie South AR Rentals LLC, Datra McDuffie, 1380 Parkers Chapel, El Dorado filed 11/17/21.

Madijack Properties, LLC, Madison Jackson, 382 Whitters Notch, El Dorado filed 11/18/21.

Dreamz & Richez LLC, Sharon M. Hayden, 1600 E. Short Hillsboro St., El Dorado filed 11/19/21

