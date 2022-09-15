Ouachita County Medical Center has welcomed new obstetrical and Emergency Department physicians.
Dr. Michael G. Campbell comes to Camden from Texas where he practiced obstetrics and gynecology for more than 20 years at hospitals in Fredericksburg and Decatur. He completed his medical doctor degree at Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Lubbock in 1996.
Dr. Campbell is married to Candy Campbell and their pride and joy is their grandchildren and two dogs.
Dr. Campbell handles most obstetrical and gynecological needs including, but not limited to, hysterectomies, uterine and bladder prolapses, and multiple processes for infertility and fertility. Working alongside him in his clinic is Camika Johnson, APRN.
Dr. Payton McDonald began working in OCMC’s Emergency Department in July 2022. He is a Smackover High School graduate. After high school he attended Southern Arkansas University and obtained a bachelor of science degree in biological science pre-health option with a minor in chemistry. While at Southern Arkansas University, he was a member of Beta Beta Beta Biological Honor Society (Psi Gamma Chapter), Phi Lambda Chi Fraternity, and held honors in Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges (Science and Technology).
Dr. McDonald attended Ross University School of Medicine where he completed his medical doctor degree and graduated with high honors. He completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at Unity Health Medical Center in Searcy.
Dr. McDonald is married to Caitlyn McDonald and they have a daughter and two dogs. His hobbies are exercising, hunting, crappie fishing and anything having to do with the outdoors.