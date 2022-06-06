A “Silver Alert” has been issued for Earnest Galbert, 79, who lives in the Amy community of Ouachita County.
Galbert is a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall who weighs about 135 pounds. He has black hair, black eyes and a medium complexion.
He was last seen about 3:47 p.m. Monday at Tulip Creek on Ouachita County Road 30. The creek and the road was west of Arkansas 7 which runs through the Amy community about nine miles north of Camden.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt with khaki shorts.
People with information about Galbert may call the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office at 870-231-5300.
The “Silver Alert” is an emergency system which law enforcement uses to disseminate statewide alerts for missing seniors and/or other adults with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders.
Time is of the essence when individuals with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders wander off or become lost. The Silver Alert Program was developed to provide vital information to authorities to assist in the search and safe recovery of these individuals, and quickly reunite them with their loved ones and/or caregivers.