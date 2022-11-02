First Friday Monthly Market in Camden will end its 2022 season with a holiday market theme “Feeling Frosty” at 6 p.m. Friday in downtown Camden.
Vendors will be set up along Washington Street and Adams Avenue selling everything from farmhouse décor and art to clothing, jewelry and more.
Special nonprofit groups and local organizations will be throughout the market to provide all kinds of entertainment for the young and old alike. Farmers located all throughout the market will have jellies, jams, baked goods and more. Food trucks will have savory and sweet crepes to turkey legs, Cajun fare and more.
This month’s live music will have a special concert from The Arkansas Brass. Local singers will complete the evening of music. Everyone is welcome to bring lawn chairs to sit and listen.
Something new to the area will be “Living Windows.” People strolling stroll through the downtown will be able to watch live actors in various shop display windows portraying different Christmas scenes.
Downtown merchants will be open late for shopping.