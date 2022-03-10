South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 8, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
OUACHITA
Clarence Johnson Jr., D/B/A Clarence Johnson Estate, LLC, 348 Center Street Southwest, Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed March 2.
Kandi Corine Valdez, 3432 Ouachita Road No. 2, Louann; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 4.
UNION
Daniel Alan Hayes, 1010 N. Madison Ave., El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed March 2.
Roman Jean Levingston, 1018 Pine Hill Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 4.