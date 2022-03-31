South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 29, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
COLUMBIA
Dale C. Brown, 1771 Columbia Road 3, Emerson; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 25.
OUACHITA
Kelly Danielle Parson, 243 Wood St. NE, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 25.
UNION
Laci Nicole Ross, 148 Union 803, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 22.
Billy Wayne Thurlkill and Laura Lann Thurlkill, 279 Union Road 765, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed March 23.
Stephannie Anne Pratt, 900 Green St., Apt. 5, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 23.
Justin Daniel Pennington and Kristen Ashley Pennington, A/K/A Kristen Jones, 4918 Wesson Road, Junction City; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed March 23.
Kara E. Rushing, 1219 Harold Ellen Drive, El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed March 28.