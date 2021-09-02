South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 31, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
COLUMBIA
Eddie Easter Jr. P.O. Box 708, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 25.
OUACHITA
William Lewis Gardner, 2756 Osage Ave., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 26.
Forestine Wright, A/K/A Foresteen Wright, 853 Chestnut Street, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 30.
Roy Eugene Jones and Shelly LeAnn Jones, 119A Ouachita 572, Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed August 30.