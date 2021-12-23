Raytheon Missiles & Defense’s Camden facility will share a portion of a $578,314,177 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract to procure Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) production requirements.
The contract expansion includes all up rounds, instrumentation kits, engineering services and spares. It will also made definite the long-lead-material contract action in support of the Navy and the governments of Korea, Denmark, Taiwan, Netherlands, Spain, Chile, Japan and Germany.
This contract includes an option which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $586,834,591.
The Camden facility will receive about 2 percent of the work on the contract, with most of the work going to Raytheon facilities in Tucson, AZ and Huntsville, AL.
The contract is expected to be complete by December 2026.
About half of the sale is going to South Korea, with lesser amounts to the other nations.
The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.