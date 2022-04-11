Lockheed Martin Corp. Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, is being awarded a $74,085,614 modification to a previously-awarded contract for the production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) ground equipment to support the U.S. government.
The total maximum ceiling value of the contract was increased from $7,760,614,995 to $7,834,700,609. Under the contract modification, Lockheed Martin will provide six launchers, THAAD Fire Control and Communication (TFCC), and associated Peculiar Support Equipment (PSE) under firm-fixed-price and fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract line items.
The work will be performed in Camden, and in Dallas and Lufkin, TX.
The period of performance runs until September 30, 2025. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $74,085,614 are being obligated at time of award.
The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, AL is the contracting activity.