The Arkansas Secretary of State has reported one Columbia County incorporation in the past week.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 22, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Columbia

Aydani Gardens & Landscaping LLC, Dawood Aydani, 710 Columbia Rd 61, Magnolia filed 3/17/22.

Ouachita

South Ark Bonding LLC, Johnathon Hicks, 204 Busbee, Camden filed 3/14/22.

Complete Lawn Management LLC, Justin Tyler Pirtle, 2025 Omega St., Camden filed 3/15/22.

Grandy's Daycare LLC, Sharicia Wright, 274 North Walnut St., Bearden filed 3/17/22.

Union

WWW Homes LLC, William W. Webb IV, 1663 Lawson Road, El Dorado filed 3/14/22.

Haven Of Love, Inc., Rebecca Ramey, 1456 Lawson Road, El Dorado filed 3/15/22.

Cutie Couture LLC, Karajnie Kimble, 201 Tanglewood Drive, El Dorado filed 3/15/22.

Cody Chadwick Trucking LLC, Cody Chadwick, 4694 Magnolia Hwy, El Dorado filed 3/16/22.

Styles By E. Marlow Co., Ebony M. Candley, 1308 West Faulkner, El Dorado filed 3/16/22.

