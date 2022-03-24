South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, March 22, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Aydani Gardens & Landscaping LLC, Dawood Aydani, 710 Columbia Rd 61, Magnolia filed 3/17/22.
Ouachita
South Ark Bonding LLC, Johnathon Hicks, 204 Busbee, Camden filed 3/14/22.
Complete Lawn Management LLC, Justin Tyler Pirtle, 2025 Omega St., Camden filed 3/15/22.
Grandy's Daycare LLC, Sharicia Wright, 274 North Walnut St., Bearden filed 3/17/22.
Union
WWW Homes LLC, William W. Webb IV, 1663 Lawson Road, El Dorado filed 3/14/22.
Haven Of Love, Inc., Rebecca Ramey, 1456 Lawson Road, El Dorado filed 3/15/22.
Cutie Couture LLC, Karajnie Kimble, 201 Tanglewood Drive, El Dorado filed 3/15/22.
Cody Chadwick Trucking LLC, Cody Chadwick, 4694 Magnolia Hwy, El Dorado filed 3/16/22.
Styles By E. Marlow Co., Ebony M. Candley, 1308 West Faulkner, El Dorado filed 3/16/22.