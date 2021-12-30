Incorporations

The Arkansas Secretary of State has issued incorporation documents to South Arkansas businesses.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 28, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

OUACHITA

JMRCDR Enterprises, LP, Joe M. Rogers Sr., 937 Hwy 7 N, Camden filed 12/20/21.

Juicee J's Salon, Hair, & Accessories, LLC, Jazmun Davis, 224 West Onyx, Stephens filed 12/20/21.

Rogers Timberlands 2022, LLC, Joe M. Rogers Sr., 937 Hwy 7 N, Camden filed 12/20/21.

C.W. Pope Properties, LLC, Charles W. Pope, 130 Eagle St., Camden filed 12/20/21.

UNION

Joseph J. Haas Consulting LLC, Joseph J. Haas, 1401 W. Main St., El Dorado filed 12/20/21.

LED Logistics LLC, Lovette Enrico Dixon, 414 North Pine St., Junction City filed 12/20/21.

Slater Properties LLC, Joseph Slater, 3782 Moro Bay Hwy, El Dorado filed 12/21/21.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you