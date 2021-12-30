South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 28, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
OUACHITA
JMRCDR Enterprises, LP, Joe M. Rogers Sr., 937 Hwy 7 N, Camden filed 12/20/21.
Juicee J's Salon, Hair, & Accessories, LLC, Jazmun Davis, 224 West Onyx, Stephens filed 12/20/21.
Rogers Timberlands 2022, LLC, Joe M. Rogers Sr., 937 Hwy 7 N, Camden filed 12/20/21.
C.W. Pope Properties, LLC, Charles W. Pope, 130 Eagle St., Camden filed 12/20/21.
UNION
Joseph J. Haas Consulting LLC, Joseph J. Haas, 1401 W. Main St., El Dorado filed 12/20/21.
LED Logistics LLC, Lovette Enrico Dixon, 414 North Pine St., Junction City filed 12/20/21.
Slater Properties LLC, Joseph Slater, 3782 Moro Bay Hwy, El Dorado filed 12/21/21.