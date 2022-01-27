Southern Arkansas University Tech has announced the confirmation of Andy Woody as the new director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy (AFTA).
The East Camden college hired Woody to replace retiring AFTA Director Rachel Nix.
Andy Woody is a 25-year veteran of the fire service. He has served as fire chief in Searcy and Columbia, MO. Woody holds a master's degree in administration, is a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy, and is credentialed as a Chief Training Officer and Chief Fire Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.
Woody is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and serves as an elected director-at-large of the Safety, Health, and Survival Section.
Woody will be on hand to make the leadership transition go more smoothly as both the AFTA deputy director and director are retiring this spring. Deputy Director James Rubow celebrated his retirement with staff on January 27, and Nix will be leaving in March.
James Goodwin is replacing James Rubow as deputy
drector.
Nix served the AFTA from 1980 to 2022 and Rubow from 2001 to 2022.
Dr. Jason Morrison said that he was excited about the new director and was looking forward to working with him in the future on projects to benefit the Arkansas fire service. He also expressed gratitude for the dedication and service of both Nix and
Rubow to the Arkansas Fire Training Academy and the fire service of Arkansas.
Woody and his wife Danna have two young daughters, and Woody enjoys hunting, fishing, traveling and following the St. Louis Cardinals.