Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover was issued five drilling permits last week, including one renewal, by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
All of the permits are for wells in the Smackover Field of Ouachita County, and all are permitted to a depth of 2,800 feet. Work started July 6 at all locations.
The Sid Umstead No. 15 is located 837 feet FWL and 876 feet FNL in Section 32-15S-15W. Drilling will be into the Blossom Zone.
The Yard No. 27 is located 320 feet FNL and 280 feet FWL in Section 10-16S-15W. Drilling will be into the Tokio Zone.
The Lawton No. 15 is located 2,372 feet FNL and 1,925 feet FWL in Section 10-16S-15W. Drilling will be into the Tokio Zone.
The C.V. Snider No. 10 is located 1,606 feet FSL and 2,353 feet FWL in Section 32-15S-15W. Drilling will be into the Blossom Zone.
The R. Bennett No. 8 is located 655 feet FNL and 2,339 feet FWL in Section 32-15S-15W. Drilling will be into the Blossom Zone.
WELL COMPLETION
Albemarle Corporation has completed its brine supply well No. 637, located 1,521 feet FWL and 201 feet FWL in Section 11-17S-22W in the Kilgore Lodge Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 12,700 feet in the Smackover Lime, with perforations between 11,804 and 12,411 feet. Work was completed June 26.
WORKOVER
Mission Creek OPCO of Magnolia completed the workover of its Caldwell-McWilliams “A” No. 9 on June 16. It is located in Section 13-18S-22W in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 8,775 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 6,649 and 8,700 feet. Daily production was 1.7 barrels and 10 mcf of gas.