Camden police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one juvenile dead and a second injured.
Both were later confirmed to be Camden Fairview High School students, although the shooting took place after the victims had left school, and the shooting scene was about 1.5 miles from the campus.
Camden Police Chief Boyd Woody said in a press release that shots were fired in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Chestnut Street about 3:12 p.m. Officers found one juvenile male dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, and another suffering from a gunshot wound to a foot.
The injured youth was taken to Ouachita County Medical Center.
Witnesses told Camden police that the two youths were walking to the intersection when four males got out of a truck that stopped at the intersection.
A fight began, several shots were fired and the four males got back into the truck and fled the scene.
The suspects are also juveniles but they were not named in the press release.
According to the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office jail record, an 18-year-old youth was booked about 10:13 p.m. Wednesday under a charge of second-degree murder (manslaughter). However, it was not immediately clear whether the youth was connected with the slaying case.
“This is an ongoing investigation and prayers are with the family’s involved,” the press release said.
Johnny Embry, superintendent of Camden Fairview Schools, issued a statement that confirmed that the shooting victims are Camden Fairview High students.
“We will have our counselors and mental health therapists present at CFHS (Thursday) and in the days to come to support our students and staff. We will also have an increased law enforcement presence at the CFHS and (Camden High Middle School) campuses.
“We have already heard from many concerned members of our community. Thank you for reaching out and offering support. To clear up any rumors, no district buses were present when the shooting occurred. There was no altercation on our school bus, and there is no indication that there was an incident or any weapons present at CFHS (Wednesday).
“Join us in praying for the victims, their families, friends, and everyone at CFHS and across the district who know and love our students. This is a tragedy that impacts everyone in our community,” the statement concluded.