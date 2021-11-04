South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 2, 2021 according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
COLUMBIA
Bobby Ray Smith, 929 Columbia Road 25, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 27.
Samantha Lashaun Skelton, P.O. Box 36, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 28.
Teresa Renee Daniells, 107 Meadowbrook Lane, Apt. 107B, Magnolia; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 28.
Daymon Dismuke, 706 N. Locust St., Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 29.
Steven D. Millican and Trace R. Millican, 761 Columbia 45, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 29.
OUACHITA
Rickie V. Ryherd, 4350 Hwy 273, Bearden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 28.
UNION
Dossie Lee Frazier, 3504 E. Main St, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 27.
Trawn Hinton, 112 E. High, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 28
Patricia Ann Jackson, 403 South College Ave., El Dorado; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 31.