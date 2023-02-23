South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 21, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Columbia
Lincoln L. James and Rose M. James, 900 Maple Street, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 16.
Omie Jean Beasley, 604 Homer, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 16.
Ouachita
Frank Tyrone McDore II, 4536 Highway 24, Chidester; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed February 16.
Jack Dennis Richardson and Debra Ellen Richardson, A/K/A Debbie Richardson, 508 E. Busbee St., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed February 17.