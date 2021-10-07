Businesses

Six Columbia County businesses have been incorporated since our last report, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 4, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Columbia

K&B's Next Level Trucking LLC, Fallon Brantley, 618 Homer St., Magnolia filed 9/27/21.

Spiritfilled Metaphysically LLC, Frances Smith, 402A North Center St., No. 145, Waldo filed 9/28/21.

Klassy Krafts, LLC, Shakayla Tucker, 513 E. Columbia, Magnolia filed 9/28/21.

Cu'tees By Mommy & Me LLC, Laprincess Todd, 309 S. Pine, Waldo filed 9/29/21.

Mister James Delicious Foods, LLC, Crystal Gilbert-Howell, 417 E. Main St., Magnolia filed 9/29/21.

Insured With Latesha LLC, Latesha Blanks, 7420 Hwy 79, Emerson filed 9/29/21.

Ouachita

Rhyno Property RM LLC, Ryan McCann, 1315 Forest View Dr, Camden filed 9/30/21.

Sloan's Technology LLC, Chad Sloan, 981 Memory Ln, Camden filed 10/1/21.

Union

Basil & Co. Enterprises LLC, Brianna Biehl, 1712 Geren St., El Dorado filed 9/28/21.

Del Carries LLC, Polly Jones, 1131 W 19th, El Dorado filed 9/29/21.

In Memories Of Jasmine & Patricia Trucking LLC, Angela Wade, 509 Apple St., El Dorado filed 10/1/21.

Justkam Quick Stick Lab LLC, Kamea Burgie, 3782 Moro Bay Hwy, El Dorado filed 10/1/21

