South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 4, 2021, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
K&B's Next Level Trucking LLC, Fallon Brantley, 618 Homer St., Magnolia filed 9/27/21.
Spiritfilled Metaphysically LLC, Frances Smith, 402A North Center St., No. 145, Waldo filed 9/28/21.
Klassy Krafts, LLC, Shakayla Tucker, 513 E. Columbia, Magnolia filed 9/28/21.
Cu'tees By Mommy & Me LLC, Laprincess Todd, 309 S. Pine, Waldo filed 9/29/21.
Mister James Delicious Foods, LLC, Crystal Gilbert-Howell, 417 E. Main St., Magnolia filed 9/29/21.
Insured With Latesha LLC, Latesha Blanks, 7420 Hwy 79, Emerson filed 9/29/21.
Ouachita
Rhyno Property RM LLC, Ryan McCann, 1315 Forest View Dr, Camden filed 9/30/21.
Sloan's Technology LLC, Chad Sloan, 981 Memory Ln, Camden filed 10/1/21.
Union
Basil & Co. Enterprises LLC, Brianna Biehl, 1712 Geren St., El Dorado filed 9/28/21.
Del Carries LLC, Polly Jones, 1131 W 19th, El Dorado filed 9/29/21.
In Memories Of Jasmine & Patricia Trucking LLC, Angela Wade, 509 Apple St., El Dorado filed 10/1/21.
Justkam Quick Stick Lab LLC, Kamea Burgie, 3782 Moro Bay Hwy, El Dorado filed 10/1/21