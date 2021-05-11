Pizza Inn has opened a new Pizza Inn Express store in Bearden.
The store is located in the new Bearden Travel Center, 859 N. Cedar. The Pizza Inn Express is owned and operated by franchisee David Blackmon, president of Blackmon Oil and a member of Pizza Inn's Franchise Leadership Council. The Bearden Pizza Inn Express will be Blackmon's fifth location in Arkansas.
Bearden Travel Center has both an Exxon auto island and a truck island, in addition to the convenience store featuring the Pizza Inn Express. A Baskin Robbins ice cream store will also be located in the building and was expected to open this week.
“I am excited to bring Pizza Inn Express to the Bearden community with our new store. Those looking for convenience or who are always on-the-go can head to Pizza Inn for high quality pizzas made fresh daily," said Blackmon. "I've been a Pizza Inn franchisee for the past eight years, and it's been incredible to grow the business and bring Pizza Inn to new neighborhoods."
The Bearden Pizza Inn Express will feature cheese, pepperoni and sausage pizza, and specialty pizzas like Buffalo Chicken Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza and Supreme Max Pizza.
“Pizza Inn has continued to grow in Arkansas over the years, with 28 locations now in the state, and we are thrilled to have David open his fifth Pizza Inn Express location in Bearden," said Mike Burns, Chief Operating Officer at Rave Restaurant Group. "David is a leading franchisee who sits on Pizza Inn's Franchise Leadership Council and gives back to the local communities his Pizza Inn locations serve.”
The Bearden Pizza Inn Express will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.