Defense facilities in Camden may soon start producing rockets for the nation of Finland.
The U.S. Department of State last week approved a possible foreign military sale to Finland of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $535 million.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale.
The GMLR system is built by Lockheed Martin in Camden.
The Government of Finland has requested to buy 150 M30A1 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) (Steel Case), or M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) Missile Pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS), or a combination of both; and 250 M31A1 GMLRS Unitary (GMLRS-U) Warhead (Steel Case), or M31A2 GMLRS-U IMPS, or a combination of both.
Also included is a Quality Assurance Team (QAT); transportation services; and other related elements of program and logistics support. The total estimated cost is $535 million.
The principal contractors will be Lockheed Martin Corp., Missile and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, TX. There is a request pending for diversion of 50% of this procurement from U.S. stock. That final decision will determine which version GMLRS could potentially be procured.
Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Finland.