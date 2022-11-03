South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
Ouachita
Gary Wayne Wilkes and Sarah Elizabeth Wilkes, A/K/A Sarah Ballard, 114 Shepard Ave., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 27.
Union
Sylvia V. Davis, 829 Roundtop, Calion; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 26.
Robert Francis Bledsoe and Judith Ann Bledsoe, P.O. Box 246, Strong; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 31.
Ciara Denise Hicks, A/K/A Ciara Buggs, 1004 E. Monroe St., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 1.