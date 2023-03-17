The U.S. State Department has cleared two possible foreign military sales that could have an impact on South Arkansas defense contractors.
The larger of the two is the potential sale to the Government of Australia of Tomahawk Block V and Block IV All Up Rounds and related equipment for an estimated cost of $895 million. Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is the prime contractor for the missile. It builds Tomahawk Block IV All-Up-Round missiles at Camden and other Raytheon facilities.
The second is the possible sale to the Government of Poland of AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $150 million. The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corporation, Orlando, FL. General Dynamics-OTS, Camden Operations serves as the company’s explosive load, assemble and pack facility for the Hellfire.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sales on Thursday.
The Government of Australia has requested to buy up to 200 Tomahawk Block V All Up Rounds (AUR) (RGM-109E); and up to 20 Tomahawk Block IV All Up Rounds (AUR) (RGM-109E). Also included is support for all three segments of Australia’s Tomahawk Weapon System (TWS) to include the All Up Round (AUR), the Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control System (TTWCS) and the Theater Mission Planning Center (TMPC). The support consists of unscheduled missile maintenance; spares; procurement; training; in-service support; software; hardware; communication equipment; operational flight test; engineering and technical expertise to maintain the TWS capability; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated total cost is $895 million.
The State Department calls Australia one of most important U.S. allies in the Western Pacific.
The proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to interoperate with U.S. maritime forces and other allied forces as well as its ability to contribute to missions of mutual interest. By deploying the Tomahawk Weapon System, Australia will contribute to global readiness and enhance the capability of U.S. Forces operating alongside them globally. Australia will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. Australia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
The Republic of Poland has requested to buy 800 AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles; and four M36 Hellfire Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM). Also included is Tactical Aviation Ground Munition Program Office technical assistance; Security Assistance Management Directorate technical assistance; Joint Attack Munition Systems technical assistance; Classified and Unclassified publications; spare parts; repair and return; storage; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated cost is $150 million.
The proposed sale will improve Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. Poland intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corporation, Orlando, FL.