Downtown Camden will celebrate its second annual Chocolate Lover’s Stroll from 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 10.
A limited number of tickets are available.
Each registration will receive a special canvas tote bag to commemorate the evening and to help collect the chocolate treats from participating merchants. A map of where to locate treats and 10 tickets to redeem will also be provided.
Registrants will check in at the Nell Jane Dawson park to pick up items.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased on EventBrite, under the location of Camden.
Downtown businesses will have specials, and fun photo opportunities as well.