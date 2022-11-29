Lockheed Martin’s Camden facility will receive the largest part of a contract modification awarded Monday to the company’s Space Division in Titusville, FL.
The company received a $49,942,303 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to exercise options under a previously awarded contract for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support.
The contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom.
Work will be performed in Camden (35.4%); El Segundo, CA (20.6%); Pittsfield, MA (11.3%); Cape Canaveral, FL (11%); and lesser amounts to more than six other locations.
Work is expected to be completed September 30, 2027. Fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $49,942,303 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
The modification is part of a previous $581 million contract awarded earlier this month to Lockheed Martin Space in Titusville for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support.