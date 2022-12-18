Raytheon’s Camden site will share 15.44 percent of a modified missile production contract.
The Department of Defense on Friday awarded Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, a $171,187,894 fixed-price incentive modification to a previously awarded contract.
The modification exercises an option to buy 111 full rate production Block V Tactical Tomahawk All Up Round Vertical Launch System missiles. The work will include 50 new missiles for the U.S. Army, 48 for the Navy, and 13 for the Marine Corps.
About 22 percent of the work will be performed in Ogden, UT, while the rest of the work will be at 15 sites in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Work is expected to be completed in November 2025.
Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $77,111,664; fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $61,689,331; fiscal 2023 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $20,049,032; and fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,337,866 will be obligated at the time of award, $12,337,866 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.