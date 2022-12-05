The government of Finland wants to buy $380 million worth of Stinger missiles and related equipment from the United States.
The U.S. State Department has approved the sale to Finland of 350 FIM-92K Stinger Man Portable missiles; five Production Verification Flight Test (PVFT) FIM-92K Stinger Man Portable missiles, and related equipment and support.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale.
Raytheon Technologies builds the Stinger missile, and Aerojet Rocketdyne's Camden facility is the missile's solid rocket flight motor subcontractor.
Included in the sale is production support, engineering and technical services; transportation services; and other related elements of program and logistics support.
The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a trusted partner which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe, the State Department said.
A statement called it vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Finland in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.
Finland intends to use these items and services to increase its national stock.
The principal contractors will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, AZ and Lockheed Martin Corporation, Syracuse, NY.
