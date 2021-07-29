South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 27, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
COLUMBIA
Tory D. Maxwell and Morgan P. Maxwell, 4894 Highway 53, Taylor; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 23.
Jason R. Riddle, P.O. Box 78, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 23.
OUACHITA
Whitney Elizabeth Hardiman, A/K/A Whitney Green, 2310 Cotton Ave., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 21.
UNION
Damion LaRon Ganter and Vitina LaJoyce Ganter, P.O. Box 10921, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 20.
Hue R. Evans and Marion L. Evans, 214 Burns Road, Strong; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 22.
Ann Morales, P.O. Box 21, Calion; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed July 22.