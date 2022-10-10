Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine.
The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through several rounds of voting by the public.
Among the 16 nominees were fuel bladders produced by Amfuel in Magnolia.
The HIMARS system has accumulated over 2 million operating hours via more than 550 fielded systems worldwide.
Lockheed Martin's facility in Camden is an award-winning center of excellence that contributes components and performs final assembly for several Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) and Precision Fires products, such as the PAC-3 and rocket launcher systems like HIMARS.